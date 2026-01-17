Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,501 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 21,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 591.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,241. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

