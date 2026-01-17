iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,668,810 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 14,470,819 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,741,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,741,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,073 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $408,082,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,782,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,183 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 43,199,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,480,445. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

