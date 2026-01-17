Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 712,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 259,155 shares.The stock last traded at $37.23 and had previously closed at $37.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Air Liquide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Air Liquide by 1,692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 49.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Air Liquide by 46.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Liquide by 10.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide is a Paris?headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on?site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

