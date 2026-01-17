Best Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – January 17th

American Tower, Blackstone, and Prologis are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, developing, managing or financing property — most commonly real estate investment trusts (REITs), developers, homebuilders, brokers and mortgage firms. Investors use them to gain liquid exposure to the real estate sector and potential dividend income, but they carry risks tied to interest rates, property markets and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

