Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Declines By 25.4%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,614,738 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 14,221,251 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,775,297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $72.85. 5,744,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,293. American International Group has a 52 week low of $71.74 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

