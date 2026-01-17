Short Interest in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Drops By 25.1%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 568 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 758 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,207 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,207 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott Marsh Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth $509,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

DTEC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

