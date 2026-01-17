Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 61.4% in December

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,930 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the December 15th total of 4,293 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

FITBO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 27,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,003. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services across a multi-state footprint in the Midwest and Southeast. With a network of branches, ATMs and digital channels, Fifth Third serves individual consumers, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s retail banking operations provide deposit accounts, credit and debit card services, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and auto financing.

