Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL) versus InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Critical Survey

Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basel Medical Group and InnovAge”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Basel Medical Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basel Medical Group $8.90 million 1.75 N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $853.70 million 0.93 -$30.31 million ($0.13) -45.00

Analyst Ratings

Basel Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Basel Medical Group and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basel Medical Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 InnovAge 2 0 0 0 1.00

InnovAge has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.53%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Basel Medical Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Basel Medical Group and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basel Medical Group N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -1.96% -7.02% -3.31%

About Basel Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Basel Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in providing orthopedic surgeries, medical care, and diagnosis services. Its services include orthopedic surgeries, medical care, rehabilitative therapy, physiotherapy, non-surgical treatments, medical diagnosis, magnetic resonance imaging, general surgery, x-ray, lump removal, sports medicine, and total hip replacement. The company was founded by Man Hing Yip on August 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Basel Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basel Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.