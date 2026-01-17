First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Shares Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 592,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 611,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

First Andes Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

