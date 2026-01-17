Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 15,967 shares.The stock last traded at $9.9130 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Valneva by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.