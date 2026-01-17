Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading 36.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 36.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 205,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 74,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Stock Up 7.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 4.02.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

