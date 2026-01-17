Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $198.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average is $185.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Read More

