Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Up 39.2% – Here’s Why

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 39.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,996,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 707,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic expansion into battery anode manufacturing in Saudi Arabia gives Northern Graphite scale and direct access to regional EV supply chains; this can materially increase future revenue opportunities and strategic partnerships. Northern Graphite, Al Obeikan form JV to build battery anode plant in Saudi Arabia

Strategic expansion into battery anode manufacturing in Saudi Arabia gives Northern Graphite scale and direct access to regional EV supply chains; this can materially increase future revenue opportunities and strategic partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: The deal is reported as a ~$200M plant with a Saudi partner (Obeikan/Al Obeikan); details on timeline, capacity, off-take agreements and government incentives were summarized in multiple reports but remain to be finalized. Northern Graphite to build $200M Saudi plant with partner

The deal is reported as a ~$200M plant with a Saudi partner (Obeikan/Al Obeikan); details on timeline, capacity, off-take agreements and government incentives were summarized in multiple reports but remain to be finalized. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned about how Northern Graphite will fund its share of a capital-intensive project, potential dilution, and execution risk—issues amplified by the company’s high leverage and low liquidity metrics. This risk profile likely contributed to the intraday share decline. Canada’s Northern Graphite and Obeikan to open $200mn battery plant in Saudi Arabia

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec. It also has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project located southeast of Voisey's Bay, Labrador.

