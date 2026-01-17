Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,766 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 63,624 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 92,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Freightos Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Freightos stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Freightos has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 82.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freightos will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Freightos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Freightos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freightos by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freightos by 116.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freightos by 183.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freightos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freightos

Freightos, trading under the symbol CRGO on Nasdaq, operates a digital booking platform designed to streamline international freight logistics. The company’s core offering, the Freightos Marketplace, allows shippers and freight forwarders to compare and book air, ocean and trucking services online, providing rate transparency and live booking capabilities. By aggregating quotes from a global network of carriers and forwarders, Freightos enables customers to secure competitive prices and manage bookings through a single interface.

In addition to its marketplace, Freightos offers a suite of SaaS solutions for logistics professionals.

Featured Articles

