Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,476,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,388,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,325 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $275.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $277.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

