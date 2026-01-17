iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 14.9% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $179,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

