NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile



Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

