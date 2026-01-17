NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE:PG opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.
Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: P&G announced a dividend increase that pushed shares higher after the news; investors often view dividend raises as a sign of cash-flow confidence. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 1.4% Following Dividend Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating on PG, which can lend support to the stock by reinforcing institutional conviction. UBS Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage included P&G in a roundup of high-yield and dividend-resilient names, reinforcing interest from income-oriented investors. Dividend roundup: Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, Costco, Caterpillar, and more
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an in-depth preview of Q2 metrics (beyond EPS/revenue), offering models and expectations investors should watch when the quarter posts—useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Insights Into P&G (PG) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: The options market shows unusual activity that some interpret as signaling bigger moves ahead; this is mixed info—could indicate hedging or directional bets. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Procter & Gamble Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to report earnings soon (projected posting), keeping the stock sensitive to the quarter’s top-line and margin details. Procter & Gamble (PG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: A comparative profile vs. smaller peer Synergy CHC was published; not directly market-moving for PG but helpful context for sector/peer analysis. Head to Head Comparison: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) vs. Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR)
- Neutral Sentiment: P&G appears on lists of dividend-paying Dow stocks (Dogs of the Dow coverage), which can attract income-focused flows over time but is not an immediate catalyst. The Dogs of the Dow: 10 Downtrodden Dividends Paying Out Up to 6.8%
- Neutral Sentiment: Media noted that CEO stock incentives could meaningfully increase his compensation—this aligns management with shareholders but may raise questions about dilution/compensation structure for some investors. Procter & Gamble CEO could see major wealth boost from stock incentives
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks’ earnings preview warned Q2 EPS may decline and suggested P&G may lack the mix for an earnings beat—this raises short-term downside risk if results disappoint. Earnings Preview: Procter & Gamble (PG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Negative Sentiment: Large put buying was reported (76,923 puts), a roughly 190% jump vs. typical volume—this is a bearish options signal that could amplify volatility or signal hedging against a near-term drop. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Procter & Gamble Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: A report noted an insider (Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.) sold shares; insider selling can be perceived negatively even if non-material. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
