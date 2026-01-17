Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,611 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Donaldson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 62,864 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.68 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.950-4.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $51,828.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,741.38. This represents a 56.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,822,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,115.72. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

