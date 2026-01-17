5,534 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $107.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.