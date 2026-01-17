Best Value Stocks To Watch Today – January 16th

Invesco QQQ, AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab, CoreWeave, and Venus Concept are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear inexpensive relative to their fundamental metrics—such as earnings, cash flow, or book value—and are often identified by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios and relatively high dividend yields. Investors buy them expecting the market will eventually recognize the company’s intrinsic value, producing price appreciation or steady income rather than rapid growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Venus Concept (VERO)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

