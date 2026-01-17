Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 10.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after buying an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s $52–$56B 2026 CapEx validates sustained wafer demand for AI GPUs — that underpins Nvidia’s multi?year data?center TAM because more fab capacity and advanced nodes (2nm/GAAFET) support higher GPU build volumes and upgrade cycles. The $56 Billion Draft: Follow TSMC’s CapEx Stream
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets (Jefferies, Mizuho, Rothschild/Redburn, Baird, etc.) are boosting investor conviction in NVDA’s roadmap (Rubin/H200) and justify buy ratings that support upside momentum. Jefferies sets Nvidia stock price target at $275
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA clarified it won’t require Chinese customers to pre?pay for H200 chips, which eases one specific commercial concern and removes a potential sales?friction narrative. No Pre-Payments Needed: NVIDIA Clarifies Terms on H200 Chip Sales to China
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators note NVDA remains a long?term AI leader (Vera Rubin production, massive backlog), yet the stock has traded sideways recently — suggesting near?term consolidation even as bulls argue for continued growth. Nvidia stock remains stuck: here is why analysts say ‘buy’ anyway
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. proclamation imposes a 25% tariff on certain advanced computing chips (including the H200) shipped to China — this could reduce margin and price competitiveness on China sales and re?route shipment economics. Trump imposes 25% tariff on imports of some advanced computing chips
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is drafting purchase rules and had earlier moved to restrict/stop H200 imports raise demand uncertainty in a large end market; even with clarifications, policy friction raises execution risk for China revenue. China drafting purchase rules for Nvidia H200 chips, Nikkei Asia reports
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosures (CFO Colette Kress sold shares this week) add near?term investor caution on insider conviction despite long?term bullish signals. SEC Filing: Insider Sales
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.54 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.