Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Up 12.6% – Should You Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 and last traded at GBX 362. Approximately 1,920,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 958,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ATG. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.95. The firm has a market cap of £438.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

