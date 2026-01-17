Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,219,040 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 5,428,345 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,677,418 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,677,418 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Satellogic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Satellogic Stock Up 2.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Satellogic by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 1,002,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Satellogic by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 825,121 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the third quarter worth $1,276,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at $351,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATL opened at $3.56 on Friday. Satellogic has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $482.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Satellogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low?Earth?orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high?resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end?to?end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.