Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 15. 211,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 136,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011. Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

