Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 919,230 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 1,609,661 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 101.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 101.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryvyl currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryvyl

Ryvyl Stock Performance

RVYL stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.87. Ryvyl has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $81.55.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Ryvyl will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryvyl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.