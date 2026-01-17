Ycg LLC Sells 2,897 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Ycg LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 2.2% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $307.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.82.

Read Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $279.44 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.19 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.