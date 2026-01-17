Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.3% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 64,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,403,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.30. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.