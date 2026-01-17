Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Position Raised by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,377 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 4.4% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $58,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Copart by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

About Copart

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

