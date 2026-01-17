Ycg LLC Has $45.95 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $45,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.82.
Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:MMC opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.18 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.
The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.
