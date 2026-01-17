SOL Capital Management CO Sells 17,616 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB opened at $86.14 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4442 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.