SOL Capital Management CO Buys 7,750 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $105.83.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

