Vicus Capital Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vicus Capital raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $351.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.