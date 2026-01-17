SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,130 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,974,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.