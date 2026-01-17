Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 967.50 and last traded at GBX 969.87. 1,876,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 924,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170.

Positive Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on Dunelm, providing some support from a retail broker and cushioning the sell?off. Shore Capital Reaffirmation

Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on Dunelm, providing some support from a retail broker and cushioning the sell?off. Neutral Sentiment: Berenberg trimmed its price target from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 but kept a “buy” rating — a mild downgrade in expected upside that tempers investor enthusiasm without changing the positive recommendation. Berenberg Target Cut

Berenberg trimmed its price target from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 but kept a “buy” rating — a mild downgrade in expected upside that tempers investor enthusiasm without changing the positive recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Reporting and market reaction: coverage notes Dunelm shares “tumbled” after management flagged that festive demand weakened and Q2 sales growth slowed, with full?year profit now expected at the low end of prior guidance — this operational update is the core reason for the downward pressure. Investors Chronicle: Festive Demand Hit

Reporting and market reaction: coverage notes Dunelm shares “tumbled” after management flagged that festive demand weakened and Q2 sales growth slowed, with full?year profit now expected at the low end of prior guidance — this operational update is the core reason for the downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction piece reporting a steep intraday decline (about 19.5% in one report), reflecting investor selling after the trading statement and amplifying volatility. American Banking News: Trading Down

Market reaction piece reporting a steep intraday decline (about 19.5% in one report), reflecting investor selling after the trading statement and amplifying volatility. Negative Sentiment: Earnings/forecast coverage: a detailed note warns Q2 sales growth slowed and reiterates the warning that full?year profit will sit at the low end of expectations — this is the fundamental catalyst for the sell?off. Investing.com: Q2 Sales Slow

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,390.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, insider Karen Witts acquired 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 per share, with a total value of £119,121.60. Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total value of £586,846.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,160 and have sold 61,854 shares valued at $70,913,541. Company insiders own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

