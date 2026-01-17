Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $225.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day moving average of $215.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $225.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.