Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,909 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 233.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,529,000 after acquiring an additional 708,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,605,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,790,000 after purchasing an additional 434,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $183.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $193.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.26.

Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

