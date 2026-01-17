Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

