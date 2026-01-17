Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $33,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,621,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,005 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,673.0% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,196,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 1,164,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

