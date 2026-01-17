iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Stock Holdings Lowered by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $179.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

