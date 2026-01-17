SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,366 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 501.1% in the second quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 211,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AVLV opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

