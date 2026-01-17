Humana Inc. $HUM Holdings Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 47.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Humana by 19,300.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of HUM opened at $273.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.