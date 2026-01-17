Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Barclays raised Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $176.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

