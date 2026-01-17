QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $49,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $318.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $321.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

