Rather & Kittrell Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 12.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. 25 LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,628,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,202,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,221,000 after purchasing an additional 582,439 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 435,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

