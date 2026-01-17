Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,875 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $41,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

