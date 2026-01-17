Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $37.02 Million Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Rather & Kittrell Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

