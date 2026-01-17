Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New $772,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 36,940.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,540,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,014,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,531,000 after purchasing an additional 619,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,842,000 after purchasing an additional 509,529 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,182,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

