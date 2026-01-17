Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $581.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $582.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.17 and a 200-day moving average of $471.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $605.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.53.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

