Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift — TD Cowen raised its price target to $600 (maintained a Hold), signaling incremental analyst conviction and giving investors a higher reference for upside. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Lockheed Martin
- Positive Sentiment: Defense-sector bullish narrative — MarketBeat’s “2026 Survival Kit” highlights Lockheed as a core defense holding tied to a large proposed FY2027 defense budget and recent contract wins (e.g., PAC-3 MSE missile awards). That narrative supports demand for LMT as a defensive, revenue-stable name. The 2026 Survival Kit: Gold, Defense, and Trash
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/technical interest — Retail/quant outlets flagged a rise in LMT’s relative strength (RS) rating, which can attract momentum and ETF flows. Lockheed Martin Stock Sees RS Rating Rocket Higher
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed Zacks estimate revisions — Zacks issued several updates: it lowered near-term quarterly EPS for some early quarters (Q1 2026 and Q1 2027) while raising other quarterly or full-year forecasts (FY2026, some Q4/Q4 2026 estimates). The net effect is mixed — slightly cautionary for short-term guidance but not a consensus downward revision for full-year earnings. Zacks Research LMT Estimate Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term tech/ops focus — The WSJ piece on Lockheed’s CIO highlights AI and centralization of tech strategy; this supports longer-term efficiency and modernization but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Lockheed Martin CIO Says AI Is Remaking Her Role
- Positive Sentiment: Project-specific bullishness — Commentary (Seeking Alpha) arguing that strategic programs like the “Golden Dome” are now critical may drive investor focus on backlog and program optionality, supporting the bullish case for sustained defense revenues. Lockheed Martin: Why The Golden Dome Project Is Now Critical For The Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/short-term risk — Benzinga’s technical note flags LMT as overbought and approaching resistance, suggesting a momentum-driven pullback is possible even as fundamentals remain strong. Traders may take profits near recent highs. Is This The Top For Lockheed Martin?
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of LMT stock opened at $581.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $582.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.17 and a 200-day moving average of $471.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.24.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $605.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.53.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
