Zacks Research Upgrades Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to “Hold”

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Siemens in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Siemens has a 52 week low of $94.55 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $242.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.05%.Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.080-6.430 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

