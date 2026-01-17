Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at Lucid Cap Mkts

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Lucid Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $217.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,237,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,295,000 after purchasing an additional 450,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,843,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,312,000 after buying an additional 401,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,829,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after buying an additional 207,998 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,378,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,033,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 287,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

